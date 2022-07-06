A departing area of low pressure will provide a few leftover showers to start the day, but an approaching high pressure system from the northwest will aid in the return to sunshine by the afternoon. This morning, isolated showers are continuing to make for damp roadways. There’s also some patchy, dense fog to be aware of for your morning commute all as temperatures reside in the 50s to low 60s.

The afternoon will feature gradual clearing as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Drier weather and milder conditions are expected for the second half of the day with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s, if not 80 degrees. North winds will average 5-15 mph. Those winds will quiet down overnight with lows tumbling back into the 50s alongside continued clear skies.

Thursday, high pressure anchors down to our north and another builds in across southern New England. As we sit sandwiched between two highs, it will result in lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Thursday. Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday afternoon alongside just a few fair weather clouds.