An area of high pressure has departed a developing low pressure system to our south is getting set to take over what will be an unsettled stretch straight through midweek. This morning, a few clouds and showers are likely as temperatures have landed in the 50s/60s. It is recommended that you bring the umbrella with you out the door this morning even if it’s not raining in your neck of the woods.

The afternoon will feature pop-up showers/downpours and/or stray thunderstorm. Temperatures will likely top out in the lower to middle 80s with dew point temperatures moving into the upper 50s and 60s. The best chance for those isolated showers/downpours/storms will occur late this afternoon through the evening commute.

Wednesday, a coastal low begins to back its way into New England with more clouds and steadier/heavier showers/downpours. Temperatures will manage the upper 60s across eastern VT and NH with 70s and 80s elsewhere. The closer you are to the storm, the rainier, cooler, and cloudier it will be. The farther away you are from the system, the warmer, more humid, and slightly drier it will be.

The rainfall from that coastal low will continue into Thursday afternoon with rainfall totals eventually adding up to 1″+ for eastern VT and NH. We’re expecting 1/4″ to 3/4″ elsewhere across the North Country.