High pressure is set to build in for the upcoming weekend and it’s going to result in a near perfect stretch of weather through Sunday. This morning, temperatures are in the 50s/60s alongside a few clouds and light south breezes. There’s also a bit of patchy fog to be aware of during your morning commute to work.

The afternoon will offer up more sunshine, highs near 80 degrees, and southwest to northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Dew point temperatures will reside in the 50s, so it will be a comfortably warm day overall. Continued clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows in the 50s/60s.

Our weekend forecast looks wonderful and warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. High pressure pulls to our south and just off shore for late Saturday and Sunday allowing for more of a muggy finish to the weekend. Despite the increase in humidity, it will remain dry both days. It isn’t until Monday that showers and storms return to the forecast. Enjoy and have a safe weekend, friends!