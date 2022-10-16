Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the 40s alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southeast breezes will average 5-10 mph allowing for a cool, yet seasonable overnight forecast.

Monday, an area of low pressure begins to weaken and descend south into the Great Lakes. It will result in increasing clouds through Monday morning with temperatures starting off in the 30s/40s. Scattered showers will be likely for the afternoon as temperatures make their way into the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will showcase similar conditions with a few additional showers, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the lower to middle 50s.