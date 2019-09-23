Web Feature: Shelburne 8th grader wins grant, finds purpose in helping rabbits

Shelburne 8th grader Milo Dippel took it upon himself this past spring to apply for a $3000 Youth4Youth grant through Vermont Afterschool with a single mission in mind: help save and foster bunnies in need in the hope of helping them find new homes. He won the grant, and his plan swung into high gear over the summer after the school year ended. Now, as a new year begins he is continuing his mission with one bunny to go out of the original three he fostered. Her name is Arielle and you can meet them both here!