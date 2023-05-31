Wildfire smoke is already filtering into New England this morning with a smoldering sunrise and lots of haziness. Underneath the haze, temps have landed in the 50s/60s for the morning drive alongside a light south breeze.

Smoky skies and hot highs are expected for the afternoon with temps reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Moderate air quality concerns will become likely because of the stuffy air and wildfire smoke. Overnight, temps will be slow to retreat into the upper 50s to low 60s. Hazy, smoky skies will likely linger through Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature more hazy sunshine and southerly breezes, but also record-breaking highs. Temps will soar into the upper 80s to mid 90s for the afternoon with a very slight chance for a mountain shower/sprinkle. The better chance for rain will arrive with a cold front for the end of the week.