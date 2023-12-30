The weekend is here, but the weather has not been very “wintery.”

Mild temperatures and rain have put a damper of many winter-time outdoor activities.

There are some great options for those looking to get out and enjoy their weekend.

At the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, there are lots of events and activities.

“While Mother Nature is not supporting us right now with winter weather, there’s plenty of activity abound here in Lake Placid at the Olympic Authority facilities,” said Darcy Rowe Norfolk, Director of Communications for O.R.D.A.

Norfolk said both Whiteface and Gore mountains are fully operational, so skiers and riders can enjoy not only the slopes, but the food and live entertainment in the lodges.

At the Olympic Jumping Complex, there is a gondola ride to the elevators, as well as zip lining,

Mt. Van Hovenburg boasts an indoor climbing facility, as well as different experiences such as “discover biathlon” and discover luge.

“Here in the Village of Lake Placid, at the Olympic Center, we have indoor skating, outdoor skating at the oval, as well as other activities including curling and stick and puck,” said Norfolk.

Also happening this weekend, the Adirondack Winter Invitational. Four NCAA hockey teams are playing at the Herb Brooks Arena.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit ORDA’s website here.