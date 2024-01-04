There has been a lot of hubbub from the North Country to the Upper Valley and down to southern Vermont surrounding the possibility of a major winter storm over the weekend. You can trust that we are working hard to give you all the most up to date and accurate weather information so you can prepare accordingly. Here’s what we know so far about this system.

We know that there will be a sizable and very dynamic storm arriving along the coast of the Mid-Atlantic states by Saturday. The overall timing of this system has not changed much. We’re still anticipating an arrival time of Saturday night and a departure time of Sunday night into early Monday morning. This storm will, undoubtedly, be a widespread, accumulating snowfall event for the North Country and Upper Valley with travel impacts to boot. However, the uncertainty lies with the storm track and overall snowfall totals.

Despite models continue to fluctuate the storm track north and south, we have come up with two likely scenarios for this event. The first of which showcases our winter storm moving out to sea once reaching the Mid-Atlantic coast. That would result in heavy snow from southern Vermont into southern New England and light to moderate snow for the North Country.

The second scenario features a track closer to the New England coast. That storm track would push moderate to heavy snow into much of northern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire with warmer air and mixing along the New England coast.

In lieu of having low confidence about overall snowfall totals and actual numbers, we wanted to put out a generalized snowfall map where we think snow accumulations will be light, moderate, and heavy.

***Please keep in mind that these track scenarios and generalized snowfall map will need some fine-tuning as we get closer to the Sunday arrival of this winter storm. This article will be updated as necessary, so please keep checking back in for more new information as the forecast evolves.