Weinberger appoints new Executive Director of Church Street Marketplace

Burlington, VT – Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Kara Alnasrawi as only the 4th new Executive Director in the 40 year history of the Church Street Marketplace. Weinberger says Alnasrawi brings extensive experience and knowledge to the position, being a downtown small business owner herself.

In addition to running Liebling – her retail store in Burlington since 2012, she’s sat on several boards and committees focused on improving the vitality of and inclusiveness of downtown. Alnasrawi also has local roots, as she was born and raised in the Burlington area and graduated from the University of Vermont with degrees in political science and German. She’s also taught macroeconomics and political theory at Burlington College.

Her appointment will be brought forward at the City Council meeting on November 18, and if confirmed, Alnasrawi will begin in the position the next day, on November 19.