Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will ask the Burlington City Council to confirm his nomination of Interim Police Chief Jon Murad to lead the department on a permanent basis.

Wienberger has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday at City Hall to announce he will ask council to confirm Murad at its June 5 meeting. It will be the second time Weinberger has called on the council to confirm Murad’s appointment as permanent chief.

In 2019, Murad, then a deputy chief, became acting chief in the wake of Brandon Del Pozo’s resignation after he admitted to creating a fake Twitter account to troll a city resident. Weinberger appointed Deputy Chief Jan Wright to replace Del Pozo, but that lasted just hours before it was discovered Wright had also maintained a fake social media account to engage with the public.

The job then went to Jennifer Morrison, who left the position in September 2020 following a leave of absence to care for her husband.

In January 2022, Weinberger asked council to confirm Murad as permanent chief, but council Progressives blocked the appointment. Opponents of Murad’s appointment said they didn’t believe he was committed to addressing racial disparities and implementing community oversight.