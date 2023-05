Vermont Sen. Peter Welch joined Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday to introduce legislation to tackle the use of the drug Xylazine, also known as “tranq.”

The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Research Act aims to understand how the drug works and create tests that could detect the substance, which is commonly mixed with heroin and other opioids. The presence of Xylazine in a mixture is especially dangerous because it does not respond to Narcan, an overdose reversal drug.