Welch says he supports de-escalation with Iran

As tensions rise with Iran, congressional Democrats are working to pass a resolution to limit President Trump’s authority to take military action against the country. Congressman Peter Welch spoke with reporters at the Burlington International Airport before heading to D.C.

“I will be a voice for de-escalation,” Welch said. “We do not need another war, we need de-escalation.”

Welch said he’s disappointed in President Trump’s decision to carry out a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander in Baghdad last week.

“This was a decision that has had the absolute opposite of what the president states was his goal, deterrence and safety,” he said. “It’s escalation and insecurity.”

Welch is a founding member of the No war with Iran Caucus in the House and co-sponsors legislation to limit the president’s authority to take military action. Once he lands in Washington, Welch says he’ll review intelligence on the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. He says the president had no regard for the role of congress before deploying 3,000 American troops.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, defense secretary Mark Esper stood by his decision to recommend the killing of Soleimani to President Trump.

“This is no innocent man,” Esper said. “This is a terrorist leader of a terrorist organization and his time was due. I think we took the right action to remove these players from the battlefield.”

U.S. embassies in the region remain on high alert and military bases have heightened security as Iran vows to retaliate.

“I’ll say this – if Iran does anything that they shouldn’t be doing they’ll be suffering the consequences and very strongly,” President Trump said.

Wednesday, the White House will brief members of Congress, who say they were largely left in the dark on Soleimani’s killing.

“I want to get to the bottom of this, Welch said. “Let me be frank, I don’t believe what the president is saying about the planning.”

Senator Patrick Leahy also released a statement Tuesday saying in part,

“It is impossible not to feel that dark days are ahead, all because of another reckless act by President Trump, for whom the use of military force is the solution to every foreign challenge.”