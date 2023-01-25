QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain Ski Area will offer free sling and snowboarding at its annual Snowfest Saturday from 2-6 p.m. The afternoon includes bonfires and drink specials.

Those who want to ski for free can visit Nemer CJDR of Saratoga or Queensbury to pick up a free 4-hour ski ticket voucher. Supplies are limited. West Mountain notes that pets and outside alcohol and coolers are not permitted.

West Mountain features 25 runs, 29 trails, and a vertical climb of 1,010 feet. The skiii area is located at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury.

West Mountain is a popular ski and snowboarding spot for the Glens Falls/Queensbury area at large, and its owners are working to grow it. Last year, owners Sara and Spencer Montgomery unveiled a plan to add 200 residences, a new lodge, a hotel, and other amenities along the north end of the mountain, along West Mountain Road.