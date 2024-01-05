Pawlet, VT- A West Pawlet man ordered to turn himself in to police two weeks ago in connection to a years-long legal battle over unpermitted buildings being used in firearms training has left Vermont, and according to his attorney, he doesn’t have plans to come back anytime soon.

Vermont Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin signed a court order on Dec. 4 giving police permission to arrest Daniel Banyai, 50, unless he surrendered to police by Dec. 22. The dispute between Banyai and Pawlet officials began in Sept. 2019, when neighbors complained about the Briar Hill Rd property Banyai calls “Slate Ridge”, a firearms training facility and apparent paramilitary training camp, which were outlawed in the 2023 legislative session.

Police were told to provide the court with regular updates on Banyai’s arrest. In an updated affidavit filed on Wednesday by Lieutenant Douglas Norton, police provided a timeline of their communications with Robert Kaplan, Banyai’s attorney.

Norton wrote that on Dec. 13, Kaplan told police, “Mr. Banyai was not currently in Vermont, nor did he have plans to return to the state. Attorney Kaplan added that he did not possess more specific information as to Mr. Banyai’s whereabouts.”

According to the court records, police were prepared to arrest Banyai at a parole board meeting in Rutland on Dec. 19. However, he called the board to tell them he wouldn’t be there in person which isn’t required for his parole conditions.

Dec. 22 came and passed, without Banyai turning himself in at Marble Valley Correctional. A day later, the Pawlet Town Attorney told police that negotiations between Banyai and the town had resumed, but there was no indication of where Banyai was.

Police are continuing their investigation, and have performed 14 checks for Banyai at the Pawlet property. Kaplan told Rutland County Sheriff David Fox that he thinks it’s “highly unlikely” that Banyai will turn himself in.