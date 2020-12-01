What Giving Tuesday means to Vermont organizations

Giving Tuesday started in 2012 and it’s a day long initiative where people from around the globe come together to promote kindness and generosity by giving their voices, time, money, or advocacy to support communities and organizations.

Patricia Preston is the Executive Director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs. The VCWA seeks to promote awareness of the world and it’s people. The organization connects Vermonters with people from around the world through public forums, hosting international visitors, and educational programs

Like many organizations, the Vermont Council on World Affairs was hit hard by the pandemic. “When the pandemic hit, all of our exchanges were shut down and we couldn’t hold any of our pubic forums anymore,” said Preston.

The Vermont Council on World Affairs is hosting a virtual event for Giving Tuesday to celebrate their work and raise funds.



“At a time when people are not able to get together with their families and celebrate in their typical way, we want to bring people together from not just our community but around the globe,” said Preston.

Another organization participating in Giving Tuesday is Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, a non- profit organization providing sports and recreation for people with disabilities

Director of Communications Kim Jackson said Giving Tuesday is one of their big fundraising events annually. She explained funding is needed to maintain equipment and provide scholarships.

” A typical downhill mountain bike can cost anywhere from 5-10 thousand dollars for just one,” said Jackson.

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports did have to cancel a number of their programs due the pandemic, but they are hoping to start their winter programming back up on January 2nd depending on the governors orders.

Typically, the organization hosts an in person event for Giving Tuesday, but this year they will be sharing stories on social media.

“We have some quotes from athletes and photos that we are sharing on social media and on our website just so people can understand what it means and what their losses felt like,” said Jackson.

Other organizations participating include Big Brother Big Sister, Strand Center for the Arts, The Special Olympics, and many other organizations, non-profits, and local businesses. For more information, click here.