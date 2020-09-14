What is the Emerald Ash Borer?

September 12-19 is Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week in Vermont. It is a part of a nationwide effort to bring awareness to the invasive insects known as Emerald Ash Borers.

Officials say it’s a small little green beetle that basically chews on, feeds on, and kills all known native North American ash species.

The Emerald Ash Borer also known as EAB was first found in Vermont in 2018, but has been in North America since the early 2000’s.

“It is native to parts of Asia, but it was first introduced in North America back in 2002 probably hitched a ride on some packing material on a cargo ship,” said Elise Schadler.

Elise Schadler is the Program Manager for the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program. She said right now, the bugs have no native predicators and the trees in Vermont are not equipped to deal with them.

“So in its larvae state it feeds on the cambium layer of the tree which is right underneath its bark and essentially cuts off the circulation of the tree over the course of a couple years,” said Schadler.

These invasive forest pests are confirmed in 8 Vermont counties, but officials say if you are within ten miles of a confirmed area, then you should expect them to be in your ash trees too.

Schadler says about 99% of ash trees in Vermont will die from emerald ash borers over the next few decades.

“So we have towns in Vermont that have sub divisions that were built in the 70’s and 80’s that were just lined with ash trees and that’s the only tree species that were planted so those communities now are basically preparing to lose all those trees,” said Schadler.

The only way to treat this pest is to use insecticides or take down the tree entirely.