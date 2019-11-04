What Matters This Week: Jon Turner and Kyle Aines

Veterans and non-veterans alike were invited to a series of town halls Sunday in Colchester, Rutland and St. Johnsbury, where military veterans spoke, unscripted, about what their service means to them.

Local 22’s Lauren Maloney spoke ahead of the veterans’ town halls with Jon Turner and Kyle Aines. They said the event was inspired by the author Sebastian Junger, who said in a June 2015 interview that community forums would “return the experience of war to our entire nation, rather than just leaving it to the people who fought.”

Click here to watch Part 2 of Lauren’s interview with Turner and Aines.

Click here for more information.