What Matters This Week: Chad Butt

Local 22’s Lauren Maloney talks to Chad Butt, executive director of MENTOR Vermont, about the need for volunteer mentors in parts of the state, especially the Northeast Kingdom.

MENTOR Vermont strives to bring supportive mentoring relationships to Vermont youth to help them grow and develop into thriving and engaged adults.

Butt joined MENTOR Vermont in May 2013 as the executive director to lead the organization’s expansion into a statewide mentoring partnership. He is also vice-chair of MENTOR’s: The National Mentoring Partnership Affiliate Advisory Council.



