What Matters This Week: Dr. Mark Levine

Vermont Health Commissioner joined Local 22 & Local 44’s Lauren Maloney to discuss the state and federal investigations into the vaping-related lung illnesses reported in Vermont and around the country.

One case has been confirmed in Vermont, Levine says, and as of last week, five others were being investigated as potential cases.

Levine says the investigations are attempting to identify the commonalities in all the confirmed cases, adding that, to date, no specific substance or vaping product has linked to all the cases.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives opened public hearings about the mysterious disease that has killed nine people and sickened 530 people in 38 states. Also this week, Massachusetts announced a four-month ban on the sale vaping products.