What to expect for local issues on Town Meeting Day

From budgets to multi-million dollar bonds, Vermonters have a lot to think about when it comes to their individual cities and towns.

In south Burlington, a $209.6 million school bond has been a big talking point for months.

The bond would rebuild the middle and high school as a single building with an attached physical education and athletic center.

South Burlington School Board member Bridget Burkhardt said the board believes the bond is the best way of addressing the real needs for improved infrastructure, safety, and security.

However, some people including members of a “Vote No” campaign who launched a website are concerned about additional costs and impacts including interest. Additional costs and interest will not appear on the ballot.

“Until we have a positive vote we can’t finalize the structure for the financing of the project,” said Burkhardt.

In Williston, voters will consider an estimates 1 ½ % increase on the towns budget. They will also vote on a nine hundred thousand dollar payment on a culvert.

“Funding for the replacement of a culvert that is over the muddy brook in Williston actually it borders on the towns of Williston and South Burlington. So, we are being asked to pay half,” said Williston Town Manager Richard McGuire.

The full cost of the culvert is $1.8 million.

In Colchester, the town budget has a zero percent increase according to select board chair Jeff Bartley. One ballot item includes whether to add more technology and communication devices.

“It’s just setting a chunk of money aside to purchase new computers or if the copier busts or something and it helps us plan for expenses,” said Bartley.

A big ticket item for eight different municipalities including Colchester, concerns new water pumps for the Champlain Water District. It’s communities will decide wheather to approve a three point five million dollar bond.

“Our Colchester South tanks.. they’re on exit 16 and they serve six systems in Winooski, Colchester, and Essex and we have one line that feeds that tank so if that line ever breaks, we don’t have a way to get water in and out of that tank so we’re adding a second line, “General Manager said Joe Duncan.

In Essex, the town will vote on the budget as well as a vote on a petition for a charter change to show equal representation from Essex town and village on the selectboard.

For updates and more local issues stay updates on channels 22 and 44 and @mychamplainvalley.com