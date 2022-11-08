Every state has its own process for counting votes. As it has for elections past, the Associated Press will declare winners in some Vermont, New York and New Hampshire races, almost from the moment polls close. (Here’s how that works)

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap.

Here’s what to expect tonight as the results come in.

What time do the polls close and when can we expect the first results?

In New Hampshire, the polls close town-by-town at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., so initial results from the Granite State won’t be in until 8 p.m.

The call for governor between incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman is expected to be made fairly early in the evening. In the past few cycles, however, vote counting in New Hampshire has been slow, especially in major centers such as Nashua and Manchester.

That means remaining top of the ticket calls may be delayed as a result.

The polls close at 7 p.m. in Vermont, where counts are reported at the town or ward level, and only once, on election night.

As a result, close races and races with multiple winners could be delayed.

Typically, reports begin to arrive by 7:15 pm and remain steady until late evening. Less than 1% of the count remains to be reported the following day and is usually done by early afternoon.

Polls don’t close until 9 p.m. in New York, but things happen quickly after that. Because ballots have been flowing into country clerk offices for weeks — and are processed as they arrive — results from a huge chunk of the total vote are released much earlier.

The first reports of results from New York City are expected as early as 9:05 p.m., with the rest of the state trickling about 20 minutes later. Those early vote totals will include early and mail ballots as returns continue to come in over the next few hours.

What if the races are too close to call?

New Hampshire does not offer a mandatory recount, though candidates may request (and must pay for) a recount if there is a gap of 20% or less between two candidates.

New York has a mandatory recount provision that kicks in if the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, is less than 0.5% or, in a contest where over 1 million ballots are cast, is less than 5,000 votes.

Vermont does not have a mandatory recount laws. Nonmandatory recounts are allowed at the request of a candidate if the vote count is within a tight margin

What else to know about tonight’s results

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a voluntary recount to change the outcome.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2% or if the leading candidate is within 2% of the 50% runoff threshold.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

There are some 500,000 registered voters in Vermont, with about 445,000 of them active. All active Vermont voters will be sent a general election ballot that must be returned no later than poll close on election night, 7 p.m. ET.

That delays calling close races and races with multiple winners in state Senate races. It can also make some statewide races harder to call until there is enough representation throughout the state. Typically, reports begin to arrive by 7:15 pm ET and remain steady until late evening. Less than 1% of the count remains to be reported the following day and is usually done by early afternoon.

There are no mandatory recount laws. However, nonmandatory recounts are allowed at the request of a candidate if the vote count is within a tight margin; a candidate cannot request a recount of a portion of the state.

New York

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

HOW NEW YORK VOTES

New York has expanded absentee voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic to allow voters to choose to vote by mail over fear of spreading the virus at the polls. A deluge of absentee ballots in 2020 led to some lengthy delays in vote-counting. Lawmakers passed a law requiring counties to start processing absentee ballots before Election Day in hopes of avoiding such delays. Republicans challenged the law in court, but a state appeals court ruled against them, saying it would would be “extremely disruptive” to abandon the new system with voting already underway.

About 552,000 absentee ballots have been sent out with more than 188,000 returned so far, according to the state Board of Elections. Things happen quickly after the polls close. Because ballots have been flowing into country clerk offices for weeks — and are processed as they arrive — results from a huge chunk of the total vote are released within 90 minutes of polls closing at 7 p.m. local time.

New York has a mandatory recount provision that kicks in if the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, is less than 0.5% or, in a contest where over 1 million ballots are cast, is less than 5,000 votes.