‘Wheels for Warmth’ tire collection happening today

‘Wheels for Warmth’ tire collection is back and is helping hundreds of Vermonters stay warm this winter.

The 15th Annual event is collected tires all across the state to either be recycled or sold at affordable prices so Vermonters are safe this winter.

All the proceeds go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action.

The event began on Thursday October 24 and will last until Saturday October 26.

Tire collection will take place at multiple locations.

For more times and locations you can visit ‘Wheels for Warmth’ website.