‘Wheels for Warmth’ is back to help Vermonters with heating costs

“Wheels for Warmth” will be back this year to help struggling Vermonters with their heating bills. The campaign collects used tires, and those in good shape, will be re-sold. Others are recycled.

“Wheels for Warmth” has raised $500,000 to help Vermonters with heating costs. The event was spearheaded by then-Lt. Gov. Phil Scott in 2005 after Tropical Storm Irene, when volunteers pulled hundreds of tires out of the Winooski River.

“Many people are really living paycheck to paycheck and do not have enough money to buy new safe tires, so most importantly we’re keeping safe drivers on the road,” Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone. “But we’re also raising money by those tire sales to support people who literally do not have enough money to keep heating their house throughout winter”

Tires will be collected Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29 from 2 PM – 6 PM at DuBois Construction, Middlesex; Casella Construction, Mendon; Casella Waste Systems, Williston; and from 1 PM – 5 PM those same days at Stowe Events Field, Stowe. The tire sale takes place on Saturday, October 30 from 8 AM – 12 PM in two locations: Dubois Construction in Middlesex and Casella Construction in Mendon.