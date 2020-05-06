While flower shops are now open for delivery and curbside pick-up, the impact of COVID-19 remains

April showers bring may flowers, but will those flowers sell? Like many industries during COVID- 19, the flower industry is facing challenges. However, many are now back open just in time for Mother’s Day.

Many see flowers as a symbol of love and hope, but is that enough to keep the flower industry blooming during a time of uncertainty?

Local 22/44 spoke with flower shops to see how much they have been impacted by the pandemic.

Meredith Clayton is the owner of Clayton Floral in South Burlington. Clayton Floral specializes in special events, weddings, and provides flowers for local restaurants and hotels. Like so many flower shops, she was forced to close for the majority of March and April.

“So, we went from a full schedule every week to nothing. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue…sales rather are definitely lost for the year,” said Clayton.

Green Mountain Florist Supply provides flowers to shops in Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire. Owner of Green Mountain Florist Supply Tom Jennings said they lost about 35% of revenue. He said the most challenging part has been getting the flowers they normally supply.

“The main flower trucking company went from 156 trucks to 7 and that’s across the United States,” said Jennings.

Nelson’s Flower shop in Plattsburgh also saw a detrimental loss. They had to throw away thousands of dollars’ worth of flowers. This is usually their busiest time of year.

“There’s Easter there’s proms, there’s graduations, there’s Nurse’s Day and Mother’s Day is our biggest holiday of the year,” said Owner of Nelson’s Flower Shop Debbie Rollier.

Florists said they are happy to be back open in time for Mother’s Day and are available for deliveries or curbside pickup.

” I think it’s more important than ever to be supporting the local florists and not the grocery stores. We can’t compete with those prices,” said Clayton.

Meredith Clayton said she is optimistic but still has her worries.

“Without events and things going on I fear what the future looks like,” said Clayton.