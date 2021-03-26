White House allocates $3 billion for nationwide vaccine education blitz

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Just days after a push by the Senate for the Centers for Disease Control to conduct outreach and build confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, the White House is officially sending $3 billion for the cause.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said that New York will get a “sizable allocation” of this money to help fight vaccine hesitancy and help speed recovery. Schumer says the effort is “even more important” with the rise in COVID variants, like the Brazilian variant that was recently found in New York City.

“I am glad the White House heeded the call and will deploy the federal dollars needed to fund a successful vaccine education blitz to get millions of more shots in arms,” said Schumer. “We know we need to flood the zone with information, vaccine supply, trained personnel and community-based organizations to get the job done. Our next big challenge here is hesitancy and this $3 billion dollar national blitz, with New York seeing a sizable share, will help us overcome it.”

Schumer noted that the vaccine supercharge he announced last Friday, which includes 1.65 million vaccines a week to New York by the end of April, won’t increase public immunity if large amounts of people refuse to actually get a vaccine. Schumer said that’s why he asked for federal CDC dollars to go towards the vaccination effort in New York. This effort will include “door-knocking, the use of technology, multi-lingual strategies and more.”

The Senator adds that the next task is to educate more New Yorkers about the vaccine, suppress misinformation and build trust. He said that this next big challenge, vaccine hesitancy, can be overcome with the science of the vaccines.