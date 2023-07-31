NEW YORK STATE (STACKER) — The intense heat blanketing much of the United States may be keeping a lid on gas prices as Americans scale back their driving habits while seeking to avoid the outdoors.

But prices are still at an eight-month high.

A gallon of gas was $3.73 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in New York.

A year ago, the NYS average was $4.52.

In recent weeks, nationwide gas demand has stayed relatively flat, according to an AAA statement, but that overall figure masks a higher demand in places without intense heat waves—and a much lower demand in hotter places.

Problems at refineries and low levels of stored gas mean prices are surging worldwide, according to Bloomberg. This has sparked fears of more inflation as nations with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are expected to cut oil production in August.

Gas prices and changes are as of July 28.

New York by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.79

– Week change: +$0.10 (+2.9%)

– Year change: -$0.76 (-16.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.04 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.38

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.4%)

– Year change: -$1.39 (-24.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.54 (5/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in New York

Updated with prices from July 31, 2023.

#1. Glens Falls: $3.90

#2. White Plains: $3.88

#3. New York: $3.86

#4. Utica-Rome: $3.85

#5. Watertown-Fort Drum: $3.85

#6. Albany-Schenectady-Troy: $3.83

#7. Ithaca: $3.82

#8. Binghamton: $3.82

#9. Dutchess-Putnam County: $3.82

#10. Rochester: $3.80

#11. Kingston: $3.80

#12. Syracuse: $3.79

#13. Elmira: $3.79

#14. Nassau-Suffolk: $3.76

#15. Buffalo-Niagara Falls: $3.75

#16. Batavia: $3.70

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.95

#2. Washington: $4.93

#3. Hawaii: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.21

#2. Alabama: $3.32

#3. Louisiana: $3.32

A way to save fuel is mapping your routes, and work to avoid peak traffic times such as rush hour. AAA recommends combining your errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible.

You can also make sure your tire pressure is at its recommended level for the vehicle for the best gas mileage.