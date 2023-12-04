Burlington, VT – The 13th Annual Operation Fire Cuffs, a joint effort to collect toys and gift cards for children at the University of Vermont Medical Center, has been scheduled for December 21.

New and unwrapped toys and gift cards will be delivered to the hospital by members of the Vermont State Police, Burlington Fire Department, Morristown Police Department, and other agencies and community businesses across the Green Mountain State.

Philip Edgerley, an assistant fire marshal in the Burlington Fire Department, has been working there for twenty years. He said the tradition started as an idea between him and Christain Hunt, a current state trooper while the two were out to dinner.

At the time, a son of Edgerley’s coworker was diagnosed with cancer and ended up at the UVMMC Children’s Hospital.

The first Operation Fire Cuff filled one fire truck with about a thousand gifts from the Burlington Fire Department, the Morristown Police Department and the Vermont State Police.

Edgerley never thought it would get this far.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “You get to see something you started years ago and hope it can continue long after you are gone.”

The impact is even more far-reaching now. Every station involved has a point of contact. For the BFD today, that is firefighter Tyler Cootware. Cootware has been his station’s lead for the last five years.

For Cootware, it’s more than the organization itself.

“All we do is give,” Cootware said. “It’s important to have something good in these times, and it’s nice to know we’re making a difference and have something we believe in.”

Operation Fire Cuffs impacts healthcare workers too. Jennifer Hipsley, a Childlife Specialist at UVMMC Children’s Hospital, has been the point of contact for the operation since 2020.

She said it brings the community together. The Vermont Lake Monsters mascot shows up, as well as the UVM Catamount.

In her first year as point of contact, the year the Covid-19 pandemic occurred, they raised over $10,000 worth of gift cards.

“This has been amazing because we see so much community support — police, fire, and everyone involved takes their own time, and we know especially how around the holidays that money can be tight, and appreciate all the community does to contribute.”

Hipsley said she thought the event would die out, but every year gets bigger and bigger.

“When you are in the hospital alone, it’s stressful, and parents may not have the money for presents, and Operation Fire Cuffs gives the opportunity to provide magic for the holidays,” she said. “Kids may not think Santa will care or remember them when they are in the hospital, and this proves the opposite.”

In 2022, Edgerley said they had two fire trucks, one ambulance, and a bomb squad truck’s worth of presents. He encourages everyone to attend the special day, as the kids will even get a visit from Santa himself.

And for the future, Edgerley said, “We are already planning for next year.”