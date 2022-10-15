South Burlington, VT- A cyclist died after a crash with a car on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington on Saturday afternoon.

A little past noon, South Burlington Police responded to 1410 Hinesburg Road for a report of a crash between a car and a cyclist.

Officers gave the cyclist, 65-year-old Gerard Malavenda from Williston, medical assistance before an ambulance arrived to take him to UVM Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team documented the crash scene and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should call the South Burlington Police department.