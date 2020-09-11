Williston Fire and Police honor the 19th anniversary of 9/11

Today marks the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and the Williston fire and police department teamed up to pay tribute. This morning they will hold a ceremony and read off the names of Emergency Services Personnel who have fallen in the line of duty in the past year. Also, a wreath will be laid at the base of the flag pole, honoring all fallen Firefighters, EMS personnel, and Police Officers.

Keith Baker from the Williston Fire Department, along with Chief Foley from Williston Police, and Fire Chief Ken Morton reflect on 9/11 and what the day means to them.