Williston Fire Department is sharing life saving demonstrations for EMS Week

The Williston Fire Department is sharing emergency medical demonstrations on their social media for the next few days to celebrate EMS Week. This year, the theme is “caring for our communities”, relating to the past year, battling the pandemic.

The department has fun videos available for the community this week, such as a UTV and Ambulance tour.

There are also educational opportunities, including fall prevention and bleeding control videos. Other videos cover topics such as hands only CPR and highlighting access to public AED.

You can find all of these educational videos on the Williston Fire Department Facebook page.

