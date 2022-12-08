Following two deadly fires in Brattleboro and Readsboro last weekend, Williston’s fire department announced its investing in a potentially life-saving measure.

The department is becoming the first of its kind in Vermont to possess and utilize a ‘Cyanokit’, a briefcase-sized aid containing an anecdote for cyanide poisoning.

“It provides a level of service to the community that is above and beyond,” Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette said.

Cyanide poisoning predominantly happens during structure fires, due to burning plastics and furniture. Enough inhalation could lead to death.

Williston paramedic James Wells says that’s where the medication comes in.

“It binds to cyanide in your bloodstream to help remove the cyanide through the kidneys,” Wells said.

Paramedics at the department have pushed for funding to get the kit for months.

“They came to us and the administration at the department and said, ‘how can we do this?’,” Colette mentioned.

Presentations to the local rotary club resulted in them ponying up some cash to go along with other donations to help pay for the estimated $800-to-$2000 dose. However, Collette says it won’t just be a one-time purchase.

“We have to recycle it every two years,” he said.

Cynokits have not made an appearance in Vermont’s fire departments because of its cost and a lack of qualified paramedics to administer the medication.

Collette’s department is soon to have 10 paramedics on staff and have received training from emergency room staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center. The medical professionals say this kit will be critical in preserving lives.

“When you’re traveling 15-to-20 minutes or more, the patient could already be dead by then,” said Dr. Joe Kennedy, a physician in UVM’s emergency department.

Previously patients would have to be transported to the UVM Medical Center, where they currently have three doses of the medicine, but that reality is no more with the acquisition of the kit.

“We can recognize signs and symptoms and we can make that determination for ourselves in the field,” Wells said.

The paramedic says this new medication brings more security to his job and to the department.

“Luckily we don’t see it that often, but it is in our playbook now,” he said.

Collette also said that paramedics from other fire departments in Chittenden County will be able to utilize the kit.