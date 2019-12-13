Williston man charged in shooting death of stepfather

Vermont State Police say a Williston man is responsible for the shooting death of his stepfather, David Auclair. 31-year-old Kory Lee George was arrested Friday morning and arraigned in Burlington Friday afternoon.

George pleaded not guilty to 1st degree murder this afternoon. He’s also charged with burglary and obstructing justice. He was transported from the Essex County jail in New York where he’s being held on federal gun charges.

This comes 2 days after George’s mother, Angela Auclair, appeared in court for her alleged role connected to her husband’s death. Police say the pair coordinated a detailed plan to kill David Auclair at the trailhead of the Laplatte Headwaters Town Forest.

According to court documents, George stole a gun from a family friend while he dined with the Auclairs. The next day, that gun was used to kill David Auclair.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said while the case is complex and it took several months to make an arrest, it only took one misstep for the pair to be caught.

“There was a plan to get a burner phone and yet the burner phone was bought with a rewards card with somebody’s name attached to it,” said Sarah George. “There was some very sophisticated planning and then some that luckily was not the case that really were instrumental in allowing us to figure out who’s responsible.”

Kory lee George is also accused of asking people to get in touch with witnesses and have them lie to police. The judge ordered him not to contact a lengthy list of about 15 people.

George is being held without bail.