Williston town clerk is excited about mail-in ballots

Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos has stated throughout this 2020 election the importance of voting.

“The more eligible Vermonters who vote, the stronger our democracy. your vote is your voice, exercise it,” said Condos.

Vermont town clerks work endlessly during election day, but 2020 has expanded the number of days people can vote making it look more like an election season. Town clerks have been collecting mail-in ballots since they were sent out in late September.

“Our town clerks in Vermont some of the hardest working municipal officials we have,” said Condos.

Receiving at least 200 hundred ballots per day, Williston Town Clerk, Sarah Mason has a method for the mail-in ballot madness.

“This has been great. I mean the state mailing to everybody was super helpful. To have that part out of the way and just be dealing with the returns has made this a lot easier. The return part is actually, I enjoy that part. You know you alphabetize and get them in bundles, you log them back in, store them until election day,” said Mason.

Surprisingly, Mason said she actually prefers mail-in ballots as she believes times are changing despite a global pandemic.

“Thinking that one day from seven to seven works for all people is just really not the way life works anymore. I mean if you have a job that is seven to seven you’re not going to make it. If you don’t have a car that’s reliable your likely not able to make it so the mail in has just increased the accessibility for a lot of populations,” said Mason.

If you are a Williston resident who hasn’t placed your ballot in the mail, you can still place it in the ballot drop box at the Williston Town Hall until 12:00 pm on November 3rd or you can bring it with you to your polling place.

If you forget to bring your ballot or simply didn’t receive one you will have to sign an affidavit before being allowed to cast your ballot.