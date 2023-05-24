This morning, temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s alongside building clouds, breezy south winds, and an isolated shower chance. However, a cold front will blow in for the late morning and afternoon resulting in more showers, windier conditions, and a big cooldown. We’ll be drying out by the time the Lake Monsters home opener rolls around this evening, but it’s going to be chilly!

Widespread, scattered showers/downpours will work in for the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 60s around lunchtime, but a wind shift from south to north will result in a much cooler end to the day. Temps will land in the upper 40s to low 50s by the evening drive home all as showers exit. Make sure you have an extra layer handy for the

Thursday will feature clearing skies and well below average high temperatures. Readings will struggle to make it back to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Accompanying the cooler air will be a mix of sun and clouds and brisk north winds. Keep cozy before warmer weather air returns for the upcoming holiday weekend.