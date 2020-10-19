Windsor High School principal fired over Facebook post

The Mount Ascutney School Board has fired principal Tiffany Riley after she posted a controversial comment on her personal Facebook page. The school board’s decision was released on Friday and board members said Riley’s post created “serious disruption” to the school district.

The original post was made back on June 10th. Riley said, “I firmly believe that Black Lives Matter, but I DO NOT agree with the coercive measures taken to get this point across; some of which are falsified in an attempt to prove a point. While I want to get behind BLM, I do not think people should be made to feel they have to choose Black race over human race. While I understand the urgency to feel compelled to advocate for black lives, what about our fellow law enforcement? What about others who advocate for and demand equity for all? Just because I don’t walk around with a BLM sign should not mean I am a racist”

The principal deleted the post and made a follow-up comment on June 11th saying, “While self-reflecting, researching, learning, and trying to make myself more aware of the struggles of the BLM movement, I recently made a public post that unintentionally offended many people. I understand the struggles of the Black lives community and stand with them in the fight against racism. Prejudice, discrimination and racism has no place in the world. I love and support my community and will continue to reflect on, learn from, and continue to pursue equity moving forward.”

Riley was placed on administrative leave the next day. The board unanimously voted to fire Riley on July 27th, pending a termination hearing, which was held on September 10th. The hearing was held in executive session, despite Riley’s attempts to have the hearing open to the public.