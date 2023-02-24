It’s a sloppy go at it this morning with leftover snow showers, messy roadways, and brisk north winds. Temperatures are feeling a bit more like the single digits above and below zero this morning, so be sure to bundle and more importantly, take it slow on area roadways.

Temps will rebound into the teens this afternoon with wind chills in the single digits below zero from time to time. Snow showers will exit with drier, quieter, and clearer weather arriving overnight. That’s a weather recipe for a bitterly cold start to our Saturday morning as wind chills will likely land in the teens and 20s below zero.

Overall, the weekend doesn’t look too shabby especially for snow lovers. We have a wave of energy moving through for Saturday with a few flurries and snow showers possible. However, a more potent system will spread scattered snow showers our way for Sunday.

Weekend snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″ in the valleys with 2-4″ in the mountains. It’s shaping up to be a pretty busy ski weekend, or so it would seem. Enjoy and stay warm on the slopes!