It’s a very quiet, dull morning with temperatures in the 20s alongside increasing clouds and light southerly breezes. However, that all changes this afternoon as heavy, wind driven rain makes its way into the valleys with an icy mix for the mountains. Wind advisories and winter weather advisories will take effect later today.

Our afternoon will be a messy one with temps rising through the upper 30s and eventually into the 40s by the overnight. South winds gusting 30 to 50 mph will help to keep temperatures warm and the precipitation primarily rain for most everyone. However, above 1,500 feet there will be an icy wintry mix resulting in dangerous travel conditions for the mountains. Precipitation will wind down as rain/snow showers Friday morning.

Rainfall totals will average 1/2″ to 1″ with the possibility of ponding/puddling/minor street flooding. Above 1,500 feet, we’re forecasting a light to moderate glaze of ice for the Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites. There may also be a dusting to as much as 4″ of snow across the highest peaks/summits.