Don’t forget your I.D. and your ice-skates when hitting one Winooski brewery.

Four Quarters Brewing is making the most out of the cold temps and its outdoor space. Staff flooded the patio ‘beer garden’ area, creating a small ice-rink for guests to enjoy.

No alcohol or food is allowed on the ice and you’ll have to fill out a release form.

Owner Brian Eckert says it’s just another way to enjoy a Vermont winter.

“We figured like why not try to have fun? I’ve seen some people do these backyard ice rinks, so we laid down some plastic, started filling it up,” he said. “We had a little bit of leaks, but it froze up, and here we are.”

Eckert says the rink will stay up as long as they can maintain the ice.