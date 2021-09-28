Winooski community shows out in numbers to support soccer team following allegations of racial slurs

Support on the sidelines Tuesday night, as fans packed the stands at Winooski High School to stand in solidarity with athletes.

“People really just came here to show their support and love for the Winooski team,” Ali Hassan said. “The soccer team has been through a lot since Saturday’s game. They were discriminated, ashamed, it’s really just a sad story.”

During a September 18th home game against Enosburg Falls, players say they were the target of a number of racial slurs and aggression on the field. Fans say they witnessed the behavior, too, and on more than one occasion.

“Seeing them telling them to ‘go back’, ‘you don’t know English,’ it was just so hard,” Ghamaril said. “I’m those people, I’m one of them. It’s kind of saying it to me too.”

The Vermont Principals’ Association confirmed to Local 22/44 that it’s investigating. It’s also looking into an alleged head-butting incident toward a player on the Enosburg Falls team.

We reached out to Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union for a comment and didn’t hear back before deadline.

School staff in Winooski say racist words and actions have no place in Vermont.

“These are our kids, even if they’re in 12th grade and I work in the elementary school,” Sarah Rabe, principal of JFK Elementary said. “They’re still our kids and we still want to come out and support them, back them up with coming forward and being brave enough to talk about what happens on fields across Vermont on a regular basis.”

For the Winooski community, it was important to stand up against hate and show the Onion City is a place of diversity and inclusion.

“We are wearing the strong shirts, we are actually strong,” Ghamaril said. “We don’t care what color we are. No matter what, we are we are all strong and care for each other.”