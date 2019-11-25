Winooski man accused of poaching landlocked salmon in Grand Isle

A Winooski man has been charged with poaching salmon from a brook near a fish hatchery in Grand Isle.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says 41-year-old Justin Cianchetta was charged with two counts of taking fish illegally. The department said that wardens had received complaints about anglers fishing in Hatchery Brook late at night and in the early morning in late October and early November.

Wardens searched Cianchetta’s home and said they seized fillets from four landlocked salmon caught in the brook, which is closed to fishing from the mouth at Gordon’s Landing, Lake Champlain, upstream to the main hatchery driveway.

Wildlife officials have been conducting biological evaluations of landlocked Atlantic salmon in Hatchery Brook and have been observing wounds consistent with illegal taking.

If convicted, Cianchetta faces up to $466 in fines, $100 in restitution and the loss of his fishing privileges in Vermont for a year.