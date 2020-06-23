Winooski pool won’t open this summer as planned

The Myers Memorial Pool in Winooski will not re-open this summer, as originally planned. Construction on the long-awaited project was delayed due to COVID-19.

“We’ve determined it’s just not viable right now,” said Mayor Kristine Lott. “Particularly thinking about public safety.”

Lott says postponing the opening of the pool wasn’t a decision taken lightly, it’s something residents of the onion city have been waiting for since 2016 when the pool shutdown.

But after losing weeks of work on the project, the pool won’t be ready until August. It’s also still unclear at what capacity it would be able to operate.

“It’s really hard to staff under those circumstances,” Lott said. “Say we potentially have maybe a 3 week season, it would be difficult to be able to hire and bring on the lifeguards, the front desk staff. We might even need more staff than we initially needed due to public health concerns.”

Lott says the pool will definitely be open for the start of summer 2021. Up the road in Colchester, another outdoor attraction is on hold. The Causeway was supposed to reopen in time for Memorial Day, but that too, is no longer the case.

“We’re working on a September 8th date now,” said Glen Cuttita, director of Colchester Parks &Rec. “That’s the Tuesday after Labor Day weekend.”

Cuttita says in addition to some early November snow, closures due to COVID-19 also stalled their plans. As work picked back up this month, There are people monitoring the area to make sure people keep off the trail.

“We really need people to stay away and give the contractors their distance so they can do the work,” he said. “They’re handling some large equipment, there’s dump trucks going back and forth with materials.”

Cuttita says compliance could even lead to an earlier reopening, but encourages people to take advantage of Vermont’s abundance of beauty in the meantime.