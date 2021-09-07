Winooski residents sound off about F-35 noise to Vt National Guard members

Dozens of people in Winooski sounded off Tuesday evening about how the noise from the F-35s negatively impacts their day to day life.

“They literally make you shake and my ears just rattle, my inner ears even with my hands over them.”

Members of the Vermont National Guard were invited to the city council meeting to listen and respond to concerns. The governor was also asked to attend. Three people from the guard ended up hearing from parents who moved their family out of Winooski because of the noise, doctors who say their patients are suffering long term damage from the jets, and veterans, to name a few.

“I myself am a combat vet, disabled. But yet I respect you, I don’t respect how you’re running this area.”

Guard members say they’ve adjusted take offs and landings and changed flight patterns to accommodate events.

“We’re operating around 4,000 operations a year,” said Commander Dan Finnegan. “When we had the F-16s, it was 8,099. So we’ve substantially reduced the amount of pattern work we do.”

Community members say the guard’s mitigation efforts don’t ease their concerns.

“The noise mitigation plan is a farce and an insult. It must be embarrassing to come here and tell us over 50 years, we may get some of our homes insulated, while our outdoor playgrounds, sidewalks, and eateries just get ignored.”