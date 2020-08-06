Winooski School district receives $57.8 million from USDA for new campus

A makeover to the tune of $57.8 million is coming to students, parents, and teachers in the Onion City. The USDA says it’s the most money they’ve ever allocated toward community infrastructure projects within the Green Mountain State. This money will go toward completely redesigning and renovating the grounds of Winooski Central Schools.

“They’re going to be able to build a facility that is modern, state of the art, has broadband e-connectivity, and in the light of COVID, make adjustments needed there,” said Vermont State Director Anthony Linardos.

Vermont State Director Anthony Linardos said each year, the rural development program invests about $200 million in Vermont. He says school leaders described current conditions as there being ‘bathrooms in closets, and classrooms in bathrooms.’ Voters approved the bond in May of last year.

“So the need is in Winooski,” Linardos said. “We were glad to help facilitate that but it was the innovative people of Winooski who really had the foresight to know that this infrastructure investment was necessary and inevitable.”

School leaders say this investment will save taxpayers in Winooski $11 million over the course of the project. Thursday, the superintendent is planning a press conference where we expect to learn more details about the renovation plans moving forward.