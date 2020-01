The New Hampshire Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill to establish and then gradually increase the minimum wage.

The state currently defaults to the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Lawmakers last year approved the creation of a state minimum wage, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it. The vote Thursday in the Democrat-majority Senate was 14-10 to raise the state minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2021, and $12 an hour in 2023.