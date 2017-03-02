Winter Root Vegetable Roundup

‘Tis the season for CSA shares and winter root vegetables. Is your refrigerator crisper drawer overflowing with sweet potatoes and carrots?

Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock, Hungry Enough To Eat Six, has some creative ideas to jazz up the dinner table tonight.

Colorful Kohlrabi Slaw with Lemon-Maple Dressing



Savory Carrot Cheddar Tart

Rutabaga Home Fries Topped With Parmesan Cheese

Sweet Potato & Spicy Chorizo Fritters

Mock also reached out to other food bloggers and gathered some additional information on winter vegetables, including storage tips and recipes suggestions. She hopes the post will be a resource for others on various winter vegetables e.g. beets, kohlrabi, sweet potatoes, parsnips, carrots, rutabagas, potatoes, celeriac and radishes.

A Roundup of Recipe Ideas for All Those Winter Root Vegetables