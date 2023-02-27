Some leftover snow showers and flurries from the weekend are continuing to impact our Monday morning commute with scattered slippery stretches especially across the higher terrain. The wintry weather is being accompanied by wind chill values in the teens to low 20s, but don’t look now; more winter weather alerts will take effect later today.

Our afternoon will consist of a few breaks of sunshine, highs in the middle to upper 20s, and brisk northwest-west winds of 5-15 mph. Late in the day, clouds will increase and winter weather alerts will go into effect as our next system arrives. Snow will break out across southern Vermont first and then spread north toward the international border overnight.

Snow showers will continue off and on throughout Tuesday with rain/sleet mixing in across valley locations as highs top out in the middle to upper 30s. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 4″ in many valley locations with a solid 4-8″ in the mountains. The peaks/summits may top 12″ if all breaks just right.