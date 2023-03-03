Happy Friday! It’s a quiet start to the end of the week as we have high pressure situated to our north and partly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures have cooled back into the single digits and teens though, so be sure you’re dressing warm.

Our afternoon will remain calm with light northwest to southeast breezes, increasing clouds, and highs in the 30s. Snow will begin to break out after the evening commute home as winter storm warnings go into effect. It will start snowing in southern Vermont and northwest New York first, then the heavy snow will creep into the Champlain Valley and the Northeast Kingdom closer to midnight.

It will snow heavily through Saturday morning with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. That heavy snow will taper to periodic snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening all as the system exits by Sunday morning. Winds will be quite breezy throughout the duration of this event with localized gusts up to 40 mph.

Overall snowfall totals will average a widespread 6 to 12 inches. More specifically, the Champlain and northern Connecticut River Valleys will experience some shadowing. That will result in a 4 to 8 inch snow fall with 8 to 12 inches likely from the Upper Valley to southern Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern New York. The mountains will cash in on 12 to 18 inches by Sunday morning.