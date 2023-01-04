One area of low pressure is wrapping up and sliding to the east this morning with another wave anticipated to arrive late today. That second wave will bring a wintry mix and icy travel conditions overnight through Thursday morning.

Temperatures are in the 30s this morning alongside cloudy skies, isolated rain/snow showers, and poor visibility due to dense fog. As far as road conditions are concerned, they are primarily wet this morning but will become icier in the North Country overnight. That’s why winter weather advisories are in effect from 1PM today through 10AM Thursday.

Readings will rise into the upper 30s today with a brief dry spell from about lunchtime through the late afternoon. However, once the evening commute rolls around it will start to turn messy with rain, sleet, and freezing rain. Winter weather advisories are in effect through 10 AM Thursday morning.

Light to moderate icing is expected in northern New York where sagging power lines and drooping tree branches/limbs could lead to isolated outages. Make sure you have those devices charged. Lastly, do your best to stay off the roads overnight so road crews have some time to clean things up a little bit for what will likely still be a slick Thursday morning commute.