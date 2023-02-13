Temperatures are “chilling” out in the upper teens to middle 20s this morning alongside partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Roads are in good shape for any morning drives, but we are monitoring the likelihood of late day rain/snow showers that will impact the evening commute home.

This afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to low 40s. Those above average readings will be accompanied by increasing clouds and light south breezes. The thickening clouds will likely lead to scattered rain/snow showers this evening through the overnight.

Many valley locations will see only a trace to a coating, but elevations above 1000′ will likely add up a dusting to 2″. Mountain peaks and summits will receive 2-4″.

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, turns out to be a great day of weather. Decreasing clouds through the afternoon will give way to sunshine and highs near 40 degrees.