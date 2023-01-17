This morning, clouds are a bit broken up allowing for some sunshine and quiet weather. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s alongside a light north breeze.

Our afternoon will feature increasing clouds ahead of a warm front. Temperatures will manage the lower to middle 30s early this afternoon with a wintry mix to follow for the evening commute home. A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon until 7 AM Wednesday morning. You should expect slippery spots tonight into Wednesday.

The rain/snow/sleet continues into our midweek forecast as another wave of energy rolls through. This will allow for slick travel to continue, especially in the mountains. Valley locations will likely see more in the way of rain showers with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. However, wet roads are still slick roads so please be sure to take it easy.

Snowfall totals through Wednesday afternoon will average a dusting to 2″ especially in the mid to high slopes with as much as 4″ in the peaks/summits. There may also be a tiny bit of icing in northern New York and the Champlain Valley.